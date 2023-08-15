Arsenal injury update: Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus latest news and return dates

A rsenal are hoping to discover the extent of Jurrien Timber’s injury after the new signing limped off on the weekend.

The defender’s Premier League debut ended just after the half-time break during Saturday’s win over Nottingham Forest, after a first half plagued by an apparent leg issue.

It was not all bad news on the weekend however, as Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson and Jorginho returned. Oleksandr Zinchenko was not in the squad despite Mikel Arteta declaring the Ukrainian fit.

Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny remain sidelined.

Here is your latest update of Arsenal injuries and return dates…

Jurrien Timber

Arsenal have confirmed that Timber suffered a knee injury as he limped out of his Premier League debut against Forest.

Reports suggest the issue is serious and will keep him sidelined for a while, though at this point the club have only said that he needs further detailed assessment and will consult a specialist this week.

“Further to his substitution during our match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Jurrien Timber has received extensive assessments and scans which have confirmed he has sustained an injury to his right knee,” Arsenal said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Jurrien will undergo a further detailed assessment and review with a consultant in the coming days to assess the full extent of the injury, in order to determine the next steps. A further update will be provided in due course.

“Everyone at the club will be focused on supporting Jurrien at this time.”

Jurrien Timber came off on the weekend / Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus will miss “a few weeks” after a second operation on a knee injury.

The forward missed more than three months of last season after surgery and has now gone under the knife again in an attempt to fix the problem.

“He’s had some discomfort in his knee that has been causing some issues and they had to go in and resolve it,” Arteta said last week. “It’s not something major but he’s going to be out for a few weeks I think.”

Arsenal have not put any timeframe on Jesus’ return, but he is not expected back before the international break in the middle of September.

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Having missed pre-season, Zinchenko was primed to return against Forest yet didn’t appear in the squad.

“I think everyone is available,” Arteta said ahead of the game meaning the left-back may have been left out for a tactical reason or not quite been sharp enough to play. He is expected to be ready for the match with Crystal Palace next weekend.

Oleksandr Zinchenko could be back next weekend / Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Folarin Balogun

Balogun, like Albert Sambi Lokonga, had been on the injured list before the Forest game.

Arteta stated his squad “should be fine” without naming the duo on Saturday’s bench, suggesting they are fit but not currently in his plans. Monaco have been linked with a transfer move.

Mohamed Elneny

The Egyptian has been pictured in first-team training recently, as he continues his recovery from a knee injury that has kept him on the sidelines since January.

But Arteta confirmed before Forest that he remains “out”.