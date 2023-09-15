New Zealand vs Namibia LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

New Zealand are expected to make an emphatic return to winning ways tonight at they take on Namibia in their second Rugby World Cup encounter. The All Blacks fell to a frustrating defeat in their blockbuster opener against France, a result that likely means top spot in Pool A is beyond them already.
But a place in the quarter-finals should will almost certainly still be secured in routine fashion, with matches against Italy and Uruguay after tonight’s clash in Toulouse. Before losing to France, New Zealand had never previously lost a World Cup pool match, and anything other than a huge win here would be a major shock.
There was little to encourage Namibia in their opening game of the tournament, a chastening 52-8 defeat to Italy. They have now lost all 23 of the matches they have played at Rugby World Cups. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!
Live updates
44 mins: Namibia go short, knocked on and the All Blacks have a scrum. What a waste that is.
Been a positive start to the half for Namibia though, had possession for pretty much the entire four minutes.
43 mins: And another penalty, Tu’ungafasi not rolling away.
Swanepoel turns down the easy three points, he’s kicking to the corner. That was the plan anyway… he’s managed to kick it backwards. Still inside the 22, not a great kick at all though.
42 mins: Rain has stopped, wind no longer a real factor either. Much nicer conditions.
Namibia win an early penalty and it’s a good kick to touch, deep into the New Zealand 22. Need to make the most of these opportunities…
Underway again!
Up and running for the second half in Toulouse!
Easy as you like…
Two tries each for Roigard and McKenzie, with Faingaanuku and Lienert-Brown also going over in that opening 40 minutes.
A Swanepoel penalty the only time Namibia were able to trouble the scoreboard – they haven’t really looked like scoring a try either.
McKenzie has been so impressive, even aside from those tries. A couple of superb crossfield kicks, he’s been running the show really nicely.
HT: New Zealand 38-3 Namibia
And that’s half-time.
Six tries for the All Blacks, who have been ruthless when their chances have come. Loads of space out there for them, particularly out wide, and they are enjoying themselves.
Namibia haven’t been able to live with them. At all.
TRY! New Zealand 38-3 Namibia | McKenzie 39’
Might be the pick of the bunch!
A second for McKenzie and it’s absolutely sensational from New Zealand. Roigard’s dummy opens up the space, lovely pass to McKenzie and he charges away to dive over.
Converts his own try, All Blacks motoring now.
McKenzie this time does add the extras, New Zealand lead 31-6.
Just under four minutes to go until half-time.
TRY! New Zealand 29-3 Namibia | Lienert-Brown 35′
Brilliant from the centre!
Flung out wide to him. One kick takes him into space, another boots the ball over the tryline and he is quicker than anyone in a white shirt as he gets there comfortably to touch it down.
