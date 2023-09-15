New Zealand vs Namibia LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

New Zealand are expected to make an emphatic return to winning ways tonight at they take on Namibia in their second Rugby World Cup encounter. The All Blacks fell to a frustrating defeat in their blockbuster opener against France, a result that likely means top spot in Pool A is beyond them already.

But a place in the quarter-finals should will almost certainly still be secured in routine fashion, with matches against Italy and Uruguay after tonight’s clash in Toulouse. Before losing to France, New Zealand had never previously lost a World Cup pool match, and anything other than a huge win here would be a major shock.

There was little to encourage Namibia in their opening game of the tournament, a chastening 52-8 defeat to Italy. They have now lost all 23 of the matches they have played at Rugby World Cups. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!