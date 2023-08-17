Arsenal have key Man City and Chelsea matches moved as Premier League confirm TV picks for October matches

In the first League match of the season between the two sides that went toe-to-toe in the title race last term, Arsenal will now host City at 4:30pm BST on Sunday October 8 on Sky Sports, with Brighton taking on Liverpool earlier in the day.

A fortnight later, the Gunners make the trip to Stamford Bridge to face Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea side, that match now an evening kick-off on Saturday October 21.

Tottenham are in action in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday October 7 when they travel to take on Luton, while they have in action on Monday night later in the month as they host Fulham.

The final weekend of the month will see Spurs face Crystal Palace on Friday night, before Chelsea welcome Brentford to Stamford Bridge on Saturday October 28 and the Manchester derby takes place the following day at 3:30pm BST.

Premier League matches moved in October:

New times and dates, all BST

Saturday 7 October

12:30 Luton v Spurs (TNT Sports)

17:30 Crystal Palace v Nott’m Forest (Sky Sports)

Sunday 8 October

14:00 Brighton v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

14:00 West Ham v Newcastle

16:30 Arsenal v Man City (Sky Sports)

Saturday 21 October

12:30 Liverpool v Everton (TNT Sports)

17:30 Chelsea v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Sunday 22 October

14:00 Sheff Utd v Man Utd (Sky Sports)*

16:30 Aston Villa v West Ham (Sky Sports)

*Match moves to October 21, 8pm BST if Man Utd play in Champions League the next Tuesday

Monday 23 October

20:00 Spurs v Fulham (Sky Sports)

Friday 27 October

20:00 Crystal Palace v Spurs (Sky Sports)

Saturday 28 October

12:30 Chelsea v Brentford (TNT Sports)

17:30 Wolves v Newcastle (Sky Sports)

Sunday 29 October

13:00 GMT West Ham v Everton (Sky Sports)

14:00 GMT Brighton v Fulham

14:00 GMT Liverpool v Nott’m Forest

15:30 GMT Man Utd v Man City (Sky Sports)