18
26
9
13
47
49
45
5
24
35
23
4
34
8
31
11
32
39
40
29
14
20
7
21
46
43
25
15
38
48
1
37
22
3
10
50
44
30
33
16
2

Arsenal 0-2 Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho secured pre-season win over Gunners

142 1 minute read


M

anchester United continued their perfect start to pre-season as they earned a 2-0 win over Arsenal at MetLife Stadium.

Both sides named strong lineups for the high-profile clash that came three weeks before the start of the Premier League season, with Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber all handed first Arsenal starts. Andre Onana did not make the United squad.


Source link

142 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Pep Guardiola honoured to match Sir Alex Ferguson after message from Manchester United legend

Pep Guardiola honoured to match Sir Alex Ferguson after message from Manchester United legend

England U21 XI vs Germany: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Euro 2023 today

England U21 XI vs Germany: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Euro 2023 today

Referee Anthony Taylor escorted past angry Roma mob by airport police after Europa League final

Referee Anthony Taylor escorted past angry Roma mob by airport police after Europa League final

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in new Rice bid, Timber latest; Man United rival Chelsea for Caicedo; Spurs update

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in new Rice bid, Timber latest; Man United rival Chelsea for Caicedo; Spurs update

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo