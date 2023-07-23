Arsenal 0-2 Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho secured pre-season win over Gunners

M anchester United continued their perfect start to pre-season as they earned a 2-0 win over Arsenal at MetLife Stadium.

Both sides named strong lineups for the high-profile clash that came three weeks before the start of the Premier League season, with Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber all handed first Arsenal starts. Andre Onana did not make the United squad.

Antony scuffed an effort wide early on before Gabriel Martinelli twice fired straight at Tom Heaton in quick succession, as the Gunners began to get on top in the match. Two errors though proved costly, as United took complete control.

Bruno Fernandes, United’s captain after replacing Harry Maguire in the role, opened the scoring on the half hour mark as he let fly from distance and Aaron Ramsdale was unable to produce what should have been a comfortable save, letting the ball through him.

And a few minutes later that lead was doubled, Gabriel swinging at thin air just inside his own half and Jadon Sancho, playing through middle, was on hand to pounce, run through on goal and produce a superb finish.

Marcus Rashford, one of ten United players introduced at the break, should have made it 3-0 when he somehow failed to make contact with Diogo Dalot’s cut-back, before Kai Havertz headed over a good chance at the other end.

Mikel Arteta turned to the attacking options on his bench in the hope of turning the match around, but the Gunners created very little in the way of clear-cut chances as they fell to their first pre-season defeat, with United making it three wins from three this summer.

A penalty shootout took place after the match, with Fabio Vieira the only player to miss. He blazed his spot-kick over the bar, before Christian Eriksen converted his effort to give Man United a 5-3 shootout victory.