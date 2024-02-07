Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

The Argentine could really use a result this evening to ease some of that mounting speculation over his future, with the initial tie between these sides at Stamford Bridge back on January 26 having ended in a frustrating goalless draw. Villa, who make one enforced change at the back, continue to fly high in the Premier League’s top four under Unai Emery and remain just five points off top spot after thrashing struggling Sheffield United 5-0 at the weekend in a hopelessly one-sided game in which they were 4-0 up inside the first half an hour at Bramall Lane.