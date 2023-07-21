11
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ends nightmare Chelsea stint with transfer to Marseille

The Blues will not receive a transfer fee for the 34-year-old striker, who had just one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and was not wanted by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The deal sees Aubameyang join his fourth club in just under 18 months having left Arsenal for Barcelona in February of last year.


