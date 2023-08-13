Brentford vs Tottenham live stream: How can I watch Premier League on TV in UK?

Kane’s move to Bayern Munich was confirmed on Saturday morning and Ange Postecoglou’s side must now find a way to fill that void, even if the blow has come on the eve of the new season.

The new Spurs boss has been keen to promise an exciting, attacking brand of football and that has been on show throughout pre-season, with goals coming at both ends of the pitch.

Brentford meanwhile are looking to back up what was a superb campaign last season, one that saw them just miss out on European football.

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 1pm BST ahead of a 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick at the Gtech Community Stadium.