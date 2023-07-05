23
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon as protesters storm court

J

ust Stop oil protesters diusrupted a Wimbledon match on Wednesday afternoon, with two people running onto an outer court and throwing orange confetti.

The pair sat down in the centre of court 18 as Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Japan’s Sho Shimabukuro played.


