Basetsana Kumalo slams fake news claiming she’s pregnant for the late Tanzanian President

South African businesswoman and former Miss SA, Basetsana Kumalo raises an alarm against a publication saying she’s 6 months pregnant for the late president of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli.

The publication used the photo of the SA star beside the late president, but revealed her name to be Sara Wanjiru, and her age to e 34-year-old.

Taking to Instagram, Basetsana says it’s fake news, and penned down a note refuting the claims

“My name is not Sara Wanjiru. I am not Kenyan. I am not 34 years old. I am not 6 months pregnant with the late President John Pombe Magufuli’s child. It’s not even a case of mistaken identity, this takes fake news to another level. It’s beyond preposterous! Bengithi nginazise Bazalwane ukuthi ngivelelwe! Jo ke mohlolo hlolo! May President Magufulu Rest In Peace!” she wrote.