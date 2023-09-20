Bayern Munich vs Man United: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds

Saturday’s defeat to Brighton was as dismal as they come for Erik ten Hag, who is overseeing a turbulent time in the club’s history.

Serious off-field issues and a fanbase in open revolt against the ownership are a lot to deal with all while trying to yield an improvement out of players who have started the season so poorly.

Bayern, meanwhile, have a certain Harry Kane in their ranks as they attempt to recapture the European crown.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bayern Munich vs Man United is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Wednesday 20 September 2023.

The Allianz Arena in Munich will host.

Bayern’s Harry Kane trains ahead of Man Utd visit in Champions League

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Man United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the TNT Sports App.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Bayern Munich vs Man United team news

Joshua Kimmich is a doubt with an inflamed tendon and could join star-studded names such as Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman and Raphael Guerreiro in missing the game.

Familiar faces in Kane, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry are all set to feature.

Wan-Bissaka has joined Manchester United’s growing injury list / PA

For United, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has joined a growing injury list. Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia are all out, while Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat are doubts.

Jadon Sancho and Antony are unavailable.

Bayern Munich vs Man United prediction

It’s hard to back United in any form, at the moment. So bad against Brighton despite a positive start and without key players, Bayern will be licking their lips.

Bayern Munich to win 2-1.

Bayern Munich vs Man United latest odds

Bayern Munich to win: 4/11

Draw: 3/1

Manchester United to win: 9/2

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.