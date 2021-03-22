The post Big Zulu Celebrates Having The Most Shazamed Song In The Country appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

Big Zulu Celebrates Having The Most Shazamed Song In The Country. Big Zulu is an artist who always has plenty to celebrate because of his authentic and clean delivery. The Ama Million hit maker’s music has travelled the world and fans have gravitated towards his truly South African sound. Now, Big Zulu adds another achievement to his already long list of them.

The KwaZulu-Natal native took to twitter to share with fans that he currently has the most shazamed song in the country. His first single of 2021 Inhlupheko featuring Mduduzi Ncube is the all time most shazamed song. The song beat out the likes of Cardi B’s Up and Nasty C and Ari Lennox’s Black And White.

Big Zulu‘s tweet read, “Nkabi Nation Inhlupheko is the most shazamed song in the country number 1 iyatholakala to all digital platform.”

Nkabi Nation

Inhlupheko is the most shazamed song in the country number 1 iyatholakala to all digital platform https://t.co/QLE7fNaRmk pic.twitter.com/3427kA2OVC — Big Zulu (@BigZulu_ZN) March 19, 2021

The song also recently celebrated topping the South African Radio Monitor Charts. Big Zulu is no stranger to these types of achievements having had his track Mali Eningi featuring Riky Rick and IntabaYaseDubai be one of the biggest songs in the country in 2020. Mali Eningi even caught up to Kwesta’s smash hit Spirit as the most played song on South African radio after spending six consecutive weeks on the charts.

His sophomore album Ungqongqoshe Wongqongqoshe achieved Gold Status in February 2021 and it would not be surprising for Big Zulu to achieve the same with his upcoming project. He has already let slip that he is working on an album to be released in 2021 but has not given fans more information about the drop.

Fans can certainly expect Big Zulu to be as authentic and relatable as he has been on all his music and grab the fans attention with his humility.

Check out Big Zulu’s new single featuring Mduduzi Ncube here:

https://electromodeza.lnk.to/InhluphekoAr

