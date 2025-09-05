Blacks Only Comedy 21 – Saturday 11 October 2025. – Get ready for a night of unstoppable laughter! The Blacks Only Comedy Show makes its massive return! One of South Africa’s most iconic comedy brands, Blacks Only Comedy, marks an incredible 21 years of unfiltered laughter, cultural commentary, and top-tier entertainment this October.

Whether you have been part of the journey since the beginning or are discovering it for the first time, Blacks Only 21 is a once-in-a-generation comedy event not to be missed. It’s a comedy feast stacked with fan favourites, sharp wit, and unforgettable performances.

Founded and hosted by legendary comedian David Kau, Blacks Only has become a comedy institution that provides a powerful platform for South Africa’s funniest voices. This milestone event features a powerhouse lineup that brings together some of the country’s most celebrated comedians.

They are: Mpho Popps, Skhumba, Celeste Ntuli, Chris Forrest, Ntosh Madlingozi, Dillan Oliphant, Mbali Gudazi, Kagiso KG Mokgadi, Mark Banks, Roni Modimola, Robby Collins and Alan Committie.

