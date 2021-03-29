Boity uses spiritual gift to confirm pregnancy

Boity Thulo who is known to be a Sangoma aside being a rapper and businesswoman uses her spiritual gift to confirm Siyanda Dzenga’s pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram stories, Siyanda Bunny revealed that the sangoma rapper was the first person to confirm that she’s pregnant, few weeks after conceiving.

“…and then a week later I get a DM from Boity, the sangoma rapper, Boity is like, girl you is pregnant,” she said.

Some social media users are in awe with the news, and are hoping the rapper uses the gift more.

Boity randomly dm’ing Siya bunny to tell her she’s pregnant and the test coming back positive is something else, I’m going to need just 10 minutes of her time,” a tweep says.



