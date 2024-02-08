Boost for Parirenyatwa hospital | Business Times

TENDAIISHE NYAMUKUNDA

CABS in corporation with TM Pick n Pay donated US$ 50 000 worth of cancer medications to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals to cater for cancer patients, Business Times can report.

The donation was made possible after a successful campaign by the two organizations dubbed pick pink by Pick and Pay and swipe for pink under CABS.

Valerie Muyambo, Chief Finance Officer for CABS said their contribution is to ensure that patients affected by breast cancer receive treatment whenever it is required.

“Parirenyatwa hospital as a vital health care institution plays a pivotal role in providing essential medical care to patients across the country. Our contribution today aims to boost their efforts and to ensure that cancer patients have access to the treatment they urgently require, “said, Muyambo

She added:” It is unfortunate that we only have 2 Radiotherapy institutions available in the country but we also hope, you know with time and awareness more people will be able to access the treatment and then help to get more institution set up to also take care of our patients.” In the spirit of participating, we are also currently running the orange campaign as cabs and pick and pay, to raise funds for kids can.

The Head of Radiotherapy at Parirenyatwa group of Hospitals, Dr Nothando C. M Mutizira confirmed that the number of patients being affected by cancer is rising rapidly day by day and the donation delivered will assist them as health practitioners in in delivering the Chemotherapy drugs to the patients.

“When l joined the Radiotherapy center in 2011 as a senior health officer at that time, we could give chemotherapy to about 10 patients a day, since then the number has tripled and now, we give chemotherapy to 30 patients a day. We are also seeing the challenge in delivering the service most of the patients finds themselves in a very sad situation,” said Mutizira.

TM Pick n Pay Chief financial Officer, Paidamoyo Mhoza stated that they believed in supporting communities in which their prosperity comes from and that cancer awareness campaign is one of their initiatives as a business.

“We strongly believe in supporting the communities that make our existence possible. We strongly believe in doing good because for us it’s not just doing good, doing good is also good business. Cancer awareness for cancer is also one of our CSI initiatives, we are very passionate about raising awareness of Cancer,” said Mhoza.

She added, “We have been running several awareness of cancer in partnership with the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe for several years now. Our main thrust was to just encourage people to go for screening, testing because the word is early detection is what saves lives. We have taken our campaign to a new level this is the very first consignment with drug for purchase.”

Mhona said TM Pick n Pay and CABS managed to raise USD$50 000 for the Chemotherapy drug through the last October pink cancer campaigns.

“We ran a pick campaign in October in partnership with CABS, on that we managed to raise the US$50 000, US$25 000 is from TM PICK n PAY from the sale of various pink items we had in store and then other 25 000 is coming from Cabs from Swipe for pink campaign that they also had during the promotion,” said Mhona

Junior Mavu, General manager for Cancers Association of Zimbabwe weighed in saying that Cancers Association of Zimbabwe has been working with Parirenyatwa hospital and other hospitals recently assisting with Chemotherapy drugs and psychosocial support.

“Cancer Association is not new to Parirenyatwa, we have worked with Parirenyatwa group of hospitals and other hospitals Sally Mugabe and Mpilo hospitals for more than 10 years, assisting cancer patients with chemotherapy drugs and psychosocial support. We up hosted chairs, provided curtains, furniture in the counselling rm in the Radiotherapy department, “said Mavu.

She added, “Cancer cases continue to rise and its leading cause of morbidity and mortality in our country. Over 7 500 new cancer cases and 2 500 deaths were recorded in 2018. On Sunday we commemorated world cancer day under the theme CLOSE THE CARE GAP. This is a call to everyone to act accordingly in the prevention and control of cancer by focusing on reducing inequalities in cancer care.”

Mavu said their hope is that the drugs donated will help cancer patients even though not every patient suffering from cancer will benefit from the drugs

“We are here today donating chemotherapy drugs, that we hope will assist cancer patients in need. We are also aware that not everyone will benefit from the drugs but our hope is those that benefit, will benefit from start to end of their chemotherapy sessions, “said Mavu.

