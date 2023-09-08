37
Steve Borthwick insists England have been written off too early ahead of Rugby World Cup opener

The Red Rose boss insisted his side will prove their class in France, with their first clash a major test of their credentials against the powerful Argentina.

England have slipped to their equal lowest world ranking of eighth in the wake of six defeats in nine matches under head coach Borthwick.


