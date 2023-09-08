Steve Borthwick insists England have been written off too early ahead of Rugby World Cup opener

The Red Rose boss insisted his side will prove their class in France, with their first clash a major test of their credentials against the powerful Argentina.

England have slipped to their equal lowest world ranking of eighth in the wake of six defeats in nine matches under head coach Borthwick.

Argentina have leapfrogged England into sixth place, and even beat England 30-29 in the final throes of Eddie Jones’ tenure in November.

Michael Cheika’s men have been installed as favourites for Saturday’s Pool D opener in many quarters, but England boss Borthwick has been left frustrated by that situation.

“It’s a fantastic tournament and everyone involved in the England team can’t wait to start it,” said Borthwick, gearing up for Saturday’s crucial battle at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome.

“I sense there is a feeling among the players they’ve been written off too early. People have called time on them a bit too early.

“I think there is a lot of class in this squad. The players have a hell of a lot more to go.

“They can’t wait to get stuck in on Saturday night.”

Alex Mitchell has jumped ahead of Danny Care and Ben Youngs to start at scrum-half against Argentina, and that after missing out on the initial 33-man squad selection.

Fit-again Tom Curry will play his first match since May, having beaten an ankle problem, with England backing the powerhouse flanker to be at full tilt straight from the off.

Dan Cole starts at tighthead prop, with Kyle Sinckler not quite ready to contest selection after a chest issue.

Courtney Lawes captains England from blinside flanker, with Owen Farrell missing the first two World Cup matches due to suspension.

The Northampton powerhouse will add ballast around the tackle area, and extra capability at the lineout.

Lawes is heading into his fourth World Cup and admitted England are determined to prove their doubters wrong.

“It’s obviously a bit of fuel for the fire and gives us motivation,” said Lawes, of people writing off England.

“Obviously we want to perform for each other.

“We’ve had a really good training week, things feel like they are starting to fall into place, so we’ve got genuine excitement going into the weekend.

“We know we’re facing a good team, but we know we’ve got as good a chance as any team coming away with a win.

“I think we’ve got to tap into the heat that’s been on us. It’s the first game of the World Cup and we’ve got to be up for it.”