Bukayo Saka: FA expect Arsenal star to report for England duty despite Mikel Arteta injury claim

Saka’s record-breaking run of 87 consecutive Premier League appearances came to an end when he was left out of the squad for Arsenal’s statement 1-0 victory over the champions, having suffered a slight hamstring injury during last week’s Champions League defeat in Lens.

Asked afterwards if Saka would go away with the national team, Arsenal boss Arteta said: “No, he couldn’t make it.

“He hasn’t had a single training session, so he will be out. He’s not available to play football at the moment.”

Sidelined: Bukayo Saka was not involved as Arsenal beat Manchester City at the Emirates / Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, as of Monday morning the FA was still expecting Saka to report to St George’s Park to be assessed by England medical staff.

Gareth Southgate’s side host Australia in a friendly on Friday evening before next Tuesday’s European Championship qualifier against Italy, also at Wembley.

Saka, 22, has struggled with a series of knocks this season and was forced off in both the Gunners’ previous two League games before City, against Tottenham and Bournemouth.

READ MORE

The club would prefer the forward to rest for the duration of the international break, with Arteta’s side returning to action against London rivals Chelsea on October 21, but he has become a key player for England, who hope to have him available to face the Italians at least.