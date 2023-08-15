45
Chelsea confirm record Moises Caicedo transfer and look to sign Romeo Lavia and Michael Olise next

C

helsea have completed the blockbuster signing of Moises Caicedo, breaking the British transfer record for the second time in just six months.

After weeks of protracted negotiations hastened by strong rival interest from Liverpool in recent days, the Blues finally agreed a deal with Brighton for their No1 summer target that will see them pay a guaranteed £100million up front plus another £15m in achievable add-ons, with the agreement also said to contain a sell-on clause.


Source link

