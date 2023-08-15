Chelsea confirm record Moises Caicedo transfer and look to sign Romeo Lavia and Michael Olise next

C helsea have completed the blockbuster signing of Moises Caicedo, breaking the British transfer record for the second time in just six months.

After weeks of protracted negotiations hastened by strong rival interest from Liverpool in recent days, the Blues finally agreed a deal with Brighton for their No1 summer target that will see them pay a guaranteed £100million up front plus another £15m in achievable add-ons, with the agreement also said to contain a sell-on clause.

Caicedo successfully passed a medical on Monday and agreed terms on an enormous eight-year contract lasting until 2031 that includes the option for a further 12 months beyond that, with a potential debut coming in the Premier League London derby away at West Ham on Sunday.

It is the second time this year already that big-spending Chelsea have set a new British transfer record, having splashed out £106.8m to land Argentine World Cup-winner Enzo Fernandez from Benfica on deadline day back in January after a similarly drawn-out saga.

Liverpool also saw a £110m bid for Caicedo – also the subject of multiple offers from Arsenal in January – accepted last week having been offered encouragement by his entourage to rival Chelsea for his signature, though were left furious as the player rejected the chance to follow ex-Brighton midfield partner Alexis Mac Allister to Anfield and made it clear that he only wanted to move to Stamford Bridge.

Caicedo is the seventh notable signing of another hugely busy window at Chelsea, following Christopher Nkunku, currently sidelined for four months after knee surgery, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Robert Sanchez, Lesley Ugochukwu, Angelo Gabriel and several other talented youngsters.

Chelsea are also in advanced talks over beating Liverpool to another key midfield target in Romeo Lavia in a £55m deal with Southampton, while they are hopeful of sealing the £45m signing of Michael Olise as they close in on an agreement over personal terms with the Crystal Palace winger.

A £17m deal is also agreed with Brazilian club Santos for 18-year-old striker Deivid Washington, who will be loaned straight out to new partner club Strasbourg in France. Chelsea are also on the lookout for another goalkeeper after signing Sanchez, with former No1 Kepa Arrizabalaga having joined Real Madrid on loan as a replacement for the injured Thibaut Courtois and Edouard Mendy also out the door.



Chelsea sign Moises Caicedo



Chelsea’s enormous spending in three transfer windows under their new Todd Boehly-Clearlake ownership regime is now nearing the £1billion mark, with new manager Mauricio Pochettino hoping to build a successful first season after an opening home 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday. Last season under a succession of managers in Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard, the Blues slumped to a disastrous 12th-place finish – their lowest in the league since 1994.

Chelsea have frequently raided high-flying Brighton for big-money signings over the past year, with Caicedo joining a long list of players and coaches to swap the Amex Stadium for the Bridge, including Potter and his staff, Marc Cucurella and Sanchez, at a cost of over £200m.

Caicedo made 53 appearances in total for Brighton after joining from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle for a reported fee of just £4.5m in January 2021 and completing a loan spell in Belgium with Beerschot, scoring twice.