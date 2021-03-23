Cassper Nyovest has a total of 100 million views on YouTube

Cassper Nyovest is elated as he has a total of 100 million views on YouTube.

The views is an inclusion of his 3 channel which are Cassper Nyovest, Cassper Nyovest Vevo and Family Tree.

Mufasa’s team did collected the number and shared on Twitter, which Cass retweeted.

@casspernyovest Has Over 100M YouTube Views. pic.twitter.com/2LiDeauCtL — TEAMNYOVEST (@TeamNyovest4) March 20, 2021

The number is fair, but there are some other musicians in South Africa who have higher numbers.

Mufasa spends a lot on his music video, as he desires a clean and good quality.

Most of his music videos are premiered on YouTube and they cost him much:

“Music videos cost money. Sometimes they are a waste of money. There are currently no shows, so they are definitely a cost that people can save. Well, that’s when you’re self-funded. If you have the budget, ball out !!!“, he recently said.