Who could Man Utd face in Champions League group stage draw? PSG among possible opponents

Some familiar faces are likely to come up against the Red Devils when the group stage is drawn with United in Pot 2, owing to their decent UEFA coefficient ranking.

Pot 1 is made up of the top leagues’ champions plus Europa League winners Sevilla, who knocked Erik ten Hag’s side out of Europe last season.

Paris Saint-Germain, Ilkay Gundogan’s Barcelona and Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich are the biggest threats in that pot.

Arsenal, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will all be dodged from Pot 2 with no Premier League teams able to be drawn against United at this stage.

Pot 3 includes AC Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk, while Young Boys feature in Pot 4 after embarrassing United two seasons ago.

Wednesday’s play-off ties saw PSV join the mix with Pot 4 holding Celtic, Galatasaray and a Lens side comfortably beaten at Old Trafford in pre-season.

Who could Man Utd face in the Champions League group stage?

Pot 1: Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, PSG, Benfica, Feyenoord

Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk, AC Milan, Braga, RB Salzburg, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade, PSV, FC Copenhagen

Pot 4: Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Celtic, Union Berlin, Lens, Antwerp, Young Boys

When is the Champions League group stage draw?

The draw takes place today on Thursday August 31, 2023, with the ceremony to begin in Monaco at 5pm BST.