Champions League table 2023-24: Group standings, fixture and results for matchday 1

T he 2023-24 Champions League kicks off this week with a mouthwatering set of fixtures for matchday one.

Opening night features Newcastle’s return to the big time as they visit AC Milan before Barcelona host Antwerp and holders Manchester City take on Red Star Belgrade.

Arguably the best of Tuesday night’s games comes in the French capital as Paris Saint-Germain welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Parc des Princes.

On Wednesday, Arsenal join the action with the visit of PSV after an early evening kick-off between Real Madrid and Union Berlin.

The premier match of the entire round is surely Manchester United’s trip to Bayern Munich.

Read More

Champions League 2023-24 group standings

Champions League fixtures, live scores and results