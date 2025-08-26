29
30
49
13
38
3
31
18
11
33
22
16
37
39
26
8
9
23
5
20
44
4
43
24
35
40
48
32
15
34
1
25
2
14
10
46
Who can Chelsea FC face in Champions League? Dream and nightmare draw revealed

Who can Chelsea FC face in Champions League? Dream and nightmare draw revealed

2025-08-26Last Updated: 2025-08-26
333 1 minute read

The previous group stage of eight groups consisting of four teams each has been ditched in favour of a new league format.

As a result, all 36 teams will be separated into four pots and two will be drawn from each. They will face eight different opponents, playing four matches at home and four away. 

The draw takes place on Thursday, August 28, 2025 from 5pm BST and much of it will be automated due to the sheer number of fixtures to be organised.

The play-off ties across Tuesday and Wednesday will decide the remaining qualifiers and complete the subsequent pots before Enzo Maresca’s discovers the size of the task he faces this season.

Which pot are Chelsea in for the Champions League draw?

Chelsea have been placed in Pot 1, despite their current coefficient which has them sat 14th in UEFA’s rankings for European teams.

Who can Chelsea face in the Champions League draw?

The ceremony will produce eight opponents for every team, two from each pot. That means Chelsea will play two of the top-ranked clubs.

They cannot play a team from their own country (Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle or Manchester City) at this stage and can only play a maximum of two teams from a different association.

Pot 1: PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona

Pot 2: Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt

Pot 3: PSV, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Marseille

Pot 4: Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise, Athletic Club, Kairat

Dream scenario for Chelsea

Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Leverkusen, Sporting, Slavia Prague, USG, Kairat.

Nightmare scenario for Chelsea

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, TBC, Napoli, Marseille, Galatasaray, TBC.

Champions League group-stage matchdays

The exact make-up of each week in terms of kick-off times and match dates will be provided by UEFA.

Matchday 1: September 16-17, 2025

Matchday 2: September 30-October 1, 2025

Matchday 3: October 21-22, 2025

Matchday 4: November 4-5, 2025

Matchday 5: November 25-26, 2025

Matchday 6: December 9-10, 2025

Matchday 7: January 20-21, 2026

Matchday 8: January 28, 2026


Source link

2025-08-26Last Updated: 2025-08-26
333 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Liverpool vs Leicester LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Liverpool vs Leicester LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

2023-09-27
Hatters boss can take belief from how fellow play-off winners Nottingham Forest avoided Premier League relegation

Hatters boss can take belief from how fellow play-off winners Nottingham Forest avoided Premier League relegation

2023-10-21
Lionesses into Euro 2025 semi-finals after dramatic shootout win over Sweden

Lionesses into Euro 2025 semi-finals after dramatic shootout win over Sweden

2025-07-17
Why England’s Cricket World Cup campaign was doomed from the start

Why England’s Cricket World Cup campaign was doomed from the start

2023-10-27
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo