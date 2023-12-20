1
15
22
25
2
43
30
39
9
5
37
4
20
7
16
35
23
8
33
44
14
21
10
34
26
11
50
46
40
18
13
45
48
3
47
29
32
38
31
49
24

Police investigate incident between Chelsea fan and Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka

142 Less than a minute


Supporter appeared to push the Newcastle goalkeeper after Mykhailo Mudryk’s late goal at Stamford Bridge


Source link

142 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Maurizio Sarri vetoes Lazio move for Giovani Lo Celso as Tottenham chance emerges

Maurizio Sarri vetoes Lazio move for Giovani Lo Celso as Tottenham chance emerges

Mark Cavendish crashes out of Tour de France and will not break Eddie Merckx’s record

Mark Cavendish crashes out of Tour de France and will not break Eddie Merckx’s record

England vs Argentina: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds today

England vs Argentina: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds today

Chelsea to commission eight-foot lion statues as part of Stamford Bridge overhaul

Chelsea to commission eight-foot lion statues as part of Stamford Bridge overhaul

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo