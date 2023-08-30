Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino planning to ‘reinforce and energise’ academy after summer sales

M auricio Pochettino hopes to reconnect Chelsea’s first team to the academy amid concerns over the sales of Mason Mount, Lewis Hall and Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer.

Chelsea have sold off Cobham talent to balance the books after spending an unprecedented almost £1billion across the last three transfer windows. Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Ian Maatsen could also yet leave before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

Pochettino, however, hopes to give chances to other academy stars and is willing to fill his bench with teenagers for AFC Wimbledon’s visit in the Carabao Cup second round on Wednesday evening.

He said: “I hope we can change this feeling for the fans in the future. It can again be the philosophy of the club. I think always the record was fantastic and we again need to reinforce and energise the academy.

Mentor: Mauricio Pochettino is known for his skills in helping to develop young players / Chelsea FC via Getty Images

“First, because we believe in them and then because Chelsea was famous for bringing good players from the academy to first team.”

Pochettino confirmed that “four or five” players yet to make their senior debuts will be in his squad to face Wimbledon.

He added: “First of all on the bench and maybe if it goes well they will have the possibility to play. But they will start on the bench.

“From what they have told me none of them have been involved before, but I have to check. Today, I was asking ‘If you are involved, what do you think?. And their eyes [go big] like this.

“Because they are 16, 17 … to have the possibility to be at Stamford Bridge in an official competition with the first team. It’s an exciting moment for them and the families. I know what it means.”

Although he hopes to offer debuts from the bench, Pochettino will start with a strong team on Wednesday night in a statement that Chelsea want to win the Carabao Cup.

The Argentine, who has a reputation of developing young players, feels misunderstood in English football and says he has always been obsessed with winning trophies.

He said: “I was desperate to win before but my message was maybe not arriving in the best way.

“Maybe I couldn’t translate it how I wanted because of my language (problems). I was desperate before and I am desperate now also. I want to win everything. Every game, even friendly games. If we lose, we are in a s**t place.

“My message has no doubt. It is to win, not complain about the circumstances. Win, win and win.”