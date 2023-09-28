46
20
33
50
26
11
37
5
7
49
44
18
39
2
22
8
35
23
32
29
13
43
47
3
30
10
31
24
21
1
15
9
25
38
45
16
48
34
40
4
14

Chelsea FC player ratings vs Brighton: Perfect Palmer purrs but Brighton fans rattle Sanchez in Carabao Cup win

140 2 minutes read


N

icolas Jackson eased the pressure on himself and Mauricio Pochettino’s low-scoring Chelsea side by earning victory over Brighton in the Carabao Cup third round.

The 22-year-old cooly slotted past Bart Verbruggen after Cole Palmer’s clever turn and pass opened up a chance in the 50th minute.


Source link

140 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Manchester United vs Lyon LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Manchester United vs Lyon LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Andy Murray among six British players to record first-round wins without dropping a set

Andy Murray among six British players to record first-round wins without dropping a set

England U21 vs Israel live stream: How can I watch Euro 2023 game FOR FREE on TV in UK today?

England U21 vs Israel live stream: How can I watch Euro 2023 game FOR FREE on TV in UK today?

Transfer news LIVE! Mbappe to Chelsea; Arsenal agree Rice deal; Kim min-Jae to Man Utd ‘confirmed’; Spurs news

Transfer news LIVE! Mbappe to Chelsea; Arsenal agree Rice deal; Kim min-Jae to Man Utd ‘confirmed’; Spurs news

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo