Chelsea FC confirm Reece James as new club captain

Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino has spent the summer assessing who is best suited to replace Cesar Azpilicueta, who left the club last month after 11 years at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Chilwell has been appointed as vice-captain.

“I’m so happy to take on the role and responsibility,” said James. “I know I’ve got big shoes to fill because we have had huge captains here in the past, but I am excited.

“I have been at Chelsea pretty much my whole life. I started here when I was six and to come through the Academy is tough. But to go on and become captain, it’s a great feeling for me and my family.’

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino said: “This is a decision taken by me and the club. We are very pleased Reece will captain the side this season.

“He leads by example and his attitude and dedication to Chelsea has been clear throughout pre-season. He proudly wore the armband during our summer tour and will take up the challenge of leading our squad with his own approach and ideas.”