Chelsea FC confirm Reece James as new club captain

Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino has spent the summer assessing who is best suited to replace Cesar Azpilicueta, who left the club last month after 11 years at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Chilwell has been appointed as vice-captain.

“I’m so happy to take on the role and responsibility,” said James. “I know I’ve got big shoes to fill because we have had huge captains here in the past, but I am excited.


Source link

