18
50
30
29
15
1
44
38
20
39
22
47
25
40
43
23
28
26
46
14
16
49
37
10
9
32
7
8
48
31
33
4
24
2
11
21
3
45
34
35
5
13

Chelsea set Romelu Lukaku asking price after rejecting fresh bid from Inter Milan

141 1 minute read


Lukaku has made it clear he has no intention of returning to Chelsea and the Blues are keen to offload the 30-year-old striker as they continue their clear-out of unwanted players.

Inter have been in talks to sign Lukaku on a permanent basis but an initial proposal by the Italian giants of around £26m is thought to have been immediately rejected by Chelsea.


Source link

141 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Wimbledon 2023: Full schedule, seedings, match times, tickets, prize money and TV channel

Wimbledon 2023: Full schedule, seedings, match times, tickets, prize money and TV channel

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea prepare Osimhen approach, Arsenal done deal; Rice update; Man United, Spurs latest

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea prepare Osimhen approach, Arsenal done deal; Rice update; Man United, Spurs latest

US Open 2023: Rory McIlroy on shot back as Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark lead

US Open 2023: Rory McIlroy on shot back as Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark lead

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo