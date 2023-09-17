Bournemouth vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Mauricio Pochettino takes his side to the south coast this afternoon in need of a victory after an underwhelming start to the season. The new manager has overseen just one win in four games – which came against lowly Luton Town – and lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in their last game before the international break.

The Blues have been hit hard by injuries but again spent record-breaking sums during the summer, so Pochettino has the tools at his disposal to improve an abysmal run of form dating back before his appointment of two wins in 16 games. Reece James is still missing through injury, joining 10 others on the sidelines, so Pochettino should make few changes.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are still getting to grips under their own new head coach Andoni Iraola after an expensive summer of their own and remain without a win. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the Vitality Stadium.