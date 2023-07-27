England vs Denmark: Women’s World Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

T he Lionesses continue their 2023 World Cup campaign on Friday morning, when they face their toughest Group D challenge against Denmark.

England squirmed past debutants Haiti in their opener on Saturday, with a win secured thanks to Georgia Stanway’s first-half penalty.

The Danes also tasted victory in their first match of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, scoring an 89th-minute winner to beat China 1-0.

The Lionesses are the defending European champions, after winning all six of their games at the tournament which they hosted last summer.

Their 2019 World Cup campaign saw them knocked out by eventual champions the United States in the semi-final in Lyon.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Denmark is scheduled for a 9:30am BST kick-off on Friday, July 28, 2023.

The match will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia.



FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 | England Training | 25th July 2023



Where to watch England vs Denmark

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC1, with coverage beginning at 9am.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live and for free online via the BBC iPlayer app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

England vs Denmark team news

England have a clean bill of health for their second group game but could make a change in the form of Lauren James replacing Lauren Hemp.

The big news ahead of the tournament was that Euro 2022 winners Beth Mead, Fran Kirby and captain Leah Williamson would all be missing the World Cup due to injuries sustained in the build-up to the tournament.

But Sarina Wiegman is fortunate not to have any injury issues among the 23 players in her squad.

England have a clean bill of health / PA

England vs Denmark prediction

Denmark are the world No 13s and certainly pose a threat. Meanwhile, England have not scored from open play since the Finalissima in April when they beat Brazil on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

A 1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two sides have met 17 times down the years, with England winning eight matches, Denmark winning six, and with three draws as well. Friday’s meeting in Sydney will be the first time the two teams have ever faced each other at a FIFA World Cup.

