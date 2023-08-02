Liverpool FC XI vs Bayern Munich: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for friendly today

V irgil van Dijk will this afternoon likely wear the captain’s armband for the first time on a permanent basis as Liverpool face Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly.

The Dutchman was officially confirmed as Jordan Henderson’s replacement earlier this week, with Trent Alexander-Arnold his vice-captain.

Elsewhere, Curtis Jones returned to the team after helping win the U21 European Championships earlier this summer for the win over Leicester.

The midfielder could continue against Bayern, with new signing Dominik Szoboszlai also available following his recent ankle strain.

Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Conor Bradley are all out but Jurgen Klopp has largely a full squad from which to choose.

Alisson Becker is expected to start in goal as Liverpool look to extend their unbeaten record in pre-season.

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Injured: Thago, Bajcetic, Bradley

Doubts: None

Time and date: 12.30pm BST on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Venue: Singapore National Stadium