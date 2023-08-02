20
24
15
46
50
45
39
30
34
4
8
18
47
10
1
29
40
31
23
14
11
13
35
5
26
33
25
9
21
32
2
16
22
37
48
7
38
49
3
44
43

Liverpool FC XI vs Bayern Munich: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for friendly today

135 1 minute read


V

irgil van Dijk will this afternoon likely wear the captain’s armband for the first time on a permanent basis as Liverpool face Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly.

The Dutchman was officially confirmed as Jordan Henderson’s replacement earlier this week, with Trent Alexander-Arnold his vice-captain.


Source link

135 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Brazil wear all-black kit in anti-racism stand in support of Vinicius Junior

Brazil wear all-black kit in anti-racism stand in support of Vinicius Junior

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Pep Guardiola hits out at VAR over Erling Haaland disallowed goal: ‘It is ridiculous’

Pep Guardiola hits out at VAR over Erling Haaland disallowed goal: ‘It is ridiculous’

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in new Rice bid, Timber latest; Man United rival Chelsea for Caicedo; Spurs update

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in new Rice bid, Timber latest; Man United rival Chelsea for Caicedo; Spurs update

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo