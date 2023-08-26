Luis Rubiales: Spanish FA will take legal action over Jennifer Hermoso ‘lies’

T he Spanish football federation has said it will take legal action over Jenni Hermoso’s comments about its president Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales has refused to resign after kissing forward Hermoso on the lips after Spain beat England in the Women’s World Cup Final in Sydney.

Hermoso said on Friday she did not consent to be kissed by Rubiales, in a statement by players’ union Futpro in which she said “in no case did I seek to raise (lift) the president”.

But the Spanish federation has questioned her version of events and said: “The evidence is conclusive. Mr President has not lied.”

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said: “The RFEF and Mr President will demonstrate each of the lies that are spread either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself.

Read More

“The RFEF and the President, given the seriousness of the content of the press release from the Futpro union, will initiate the corresponding legal actions.”

In its statement, RFEF provided four images of the embrace between Rubiales and Hermoso, which it claims demonstrates Hermoso applied the force to lift Rubiales’ feet off the ground.

The federation has said it has tried to contact Hermoso, who is Spain’s leading women’s scorer with 51 goals in 101 appearances, but have “been unsuccessful at all times”.

On Friday, 81 players confirmed they will not play for Spain’s women’s team until Rubiales is removed from his post.

The federation also said that, if selected, players have “an obligation” to play for the national team.