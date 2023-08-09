20
49
11
32
13
33
3
48
1
10
37
34
39
23
30
4
47
21
38
35
8
18
22
15
7
26
5
2
50
25
24
31
40
45
16
46
44
9
14
43
29

Joshua vs Helenius: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, latest odds and ring walks

142 3 minutes read


The former two-time world champion had been due to face long-time rival Dillian Whyte, eight years on from when the when the pair first fought in a thrilling bout.


Source link

142 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a born-again David Beckham

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a born-again David Beckham

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football aged 41 after emotional AC Milan exit

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football aged 41 after emotional AC Milan exit

George Best - Playboy Of The Western World

George Best – Playboy Of The Western World

Sweet declares play-off final victory could be worth £100m to the Hatters

Sweet declares play-off final victory could be worth £100m to the Hatters

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo