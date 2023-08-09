Joshua vs Helenius: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, latest odds and ring walks

The former two-time world champion had been due to face long-time rival Dillian Whyte, eight years on from when the when the pair first fought in a thrilling bout.

However, it was announced over the weekend that Whyte had returned an “adverse finding” from a doping test and the fight was cancelled as a result, leaving Joshua’s team scrambling to find a new opponent and ensure the card was not scrapped.

Helenius is the man to step up, just a few days after he beat Mika Mielonen in Finland. The 39-year-old, who lost to Whyte in 2017, was stopped in the first round when he took on Deontay Wilder in October last year.

Joshua will hope to get his shot at Wilder in the near future, with a mega-fight agains the America pencilled in for January in Saudi Arabia, but first he must get the job done against Helenius, and ideally in convincing fashion.

He was disappointingly low-key when beating Jermaine Franklin earlier this year, in his first fight working with trainer Derrick James, and a return to the devastating style that took him to the top of the heavyweight scene would be a welcome one for Joshua before he goes into bouts against the division’s biggest names.

Joshua vs Helenius date, start time, venue and ring walks

The bout is scheduled to take place on Saturday August 12, 2023 at the 02 Arena in London.

The undercard is expected to get underway at 7pm BST, with the ring walks for the main event set for 10pm. As ever though, those timings are subject to change.

Joshua vs Helenius fight card/undercard in full

Filip Hrgovic, currently in line to challenge for Oleksandr Usyk’s IBF belt, is in action on the undercard. He takes on unbeaten Australian Demsey McKean, who was linked with a fight against Tyson Fury earlier this summer.

The popular Johnny Fisher also features, while Derek Chisora fights Gerald Washington in a bout between two veterans of the division.

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius

Filip Hrgovic vs Demsey McKean

Johnny Fisher vs Harry Armstrong

Derek Chisora vs Gerald Washington

Campbell Hatton vs Tom Ansell

George Liddard vs Bas Oosterweghel

Brandon Scott vs Louis Norman

Maiseyrose Courtney vs Gemma Ruegg

Derek Chisora returns for the first time since losing to Tyson Fury for a third time / Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

How to watch Joshua vs Helenius

TV channel: Joshua vs Helenius is being broadcast live and exclusive on DAZN. A subscription currently costs from £9.99 per month in the UK.

The sports streaming service has DAZN 1 HD in the UK and Ireland on channel 429 on Sky.

Live stream: The DAZN app and website will offer a live stream service online across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more.

Live blog: You can follow coverage of the entire card with Standard Sport’s live fight blog!

Joshua vs Helenius fight prediction

A late change of opponent is never easy for a fighter to deal with, as Joshua knows more than most after his defeat to Andy Ruiz four years ago in New York.

Helenius offers a different challenge to Whyte, with the Finnish heavyweight a significantly taller man, and it would be no surprise if Joshua started the fight in relatively cautious fashion as he adjusts to his new opponent.

That combined with a run of unconvincing displays from Joshua suggests that a repeat of Wilder’s first-round knockout of Helenius is unlikely, even if a similarly explosive performance is needed to boost the confident heading into bigger and more challenging bouts.

Joshua now has another camp with Derrick James under his belt, so improvements on what he produced against Jermaine Franklin are expected, and promoter Eddie Hearn has said his man is “the best I’ve seen him physically and mentally”.

Whether proof of that comes on Saturday night remains to be seen, but we’re going for Joshua to gradually break Helenius down after a cagey start to seal a first knockout win for almost three years.

Joshua to win by stoppage, round seven.

Statement: A more explosive display from Anthony Joshua is needed / Getty Images

Joshua vs Helenius weigh-in results

The fighters will take to the scales on Friday afternoon – check back in then for the results!

Joshua vs Helenius betting odds

Joshua to win: 1/18

Helenius to win: 17/2

Draw: 25/1

Joshua to win by KO or TKO: 1/4

Joshua to win by points or decision: 7/2

Helenius to win by KO or TKO: 11/1

Helenius to win by points or decision: 22/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).