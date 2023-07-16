Tottenham vs West Ham: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

The Australian city of Perth is the destination for the London rivals, who are both hoping for better league campaigns in 2023-24.

Ange Postecoglou takes charge of his first official fixture for Spurs in his home country and fans will be intrigued to see how he lines up his side.

New goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, England international James Maddison and free signing Manor Solomon could all make their Tottenham debuts.

West Ham are yet to make a new signing having recently sold Declan Rice but have bagged back-to-back wins over Perth Glory and Boreham Wood in their summer friendlies so far.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs West Ham is scheduled for an 11am BST kick-off on Wednesday, July 18, 2023.

The match will take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Where to watch Tottenham vs West Ham

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will be televised live on SpursPlay and West Ham TV.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings in Perth.

Tottenham vs West Ham team news

Spurs have left injured first-teamers Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Fraser Forster and Bryan Gil back at home for the tour. Hugo Lloris also won’t feature as he nears a move away.

A number of players linked with moves away are set to feature as they look to impress Postecoglou, including Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso.

West Ham handed youngsters Luizao and Freddie Potts a start last time out and could bring Jarrod Bowen back into their XI. Said Benraham and Lucas Paqueta have remained in east London.

Harry Kane is in Tottenham’s squad / Getty Images

Tottenham vs West Ham prediction

Pre-season fixtures could produce any kind of scoreline but, given West Ham are two friendlies in already and Spurs are yet to properly play, the Hammers hold a slight advantage.

West Ham to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 101

Draws: 54

West Ham wins: 46