PSG vs Dortmund lineups: Predicted XIs, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League

Both former finalists, the pair have been dunked into the so-called ‘group of death’, along with Newcastle United and AC Milan so will be hoping for a positive start to their campaigns.

Kylian Mbappe will again be leading the line for the French giants after allaying doubts last week over a knee concern, but fellow forward Marco Asensio has been ruled out of the game with a foot injury.

Asensio joins the likes of Presnal Kimpebe, Nordi Mukiele and Nuno Mendes on the sidelines, but Marquinhos and Manuel Ugarte are expected to feature.

Dortmund hope to have first-choice goalkeeper Gregor Kobel fit again but Giovanni Reyna remains sidelined.

Sebastien Haller and Ramy Bensebaini were substituted at half-time of the win at Freiburg, but both are expected to feature.

AFP via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe

Doubts: Ruiz

Injured: Asensio, Mukiele, Mendes, Kimpembe, Lee, Rico, Letellier

Borussia Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Malen, Haller, Reus

Getty Images

Doubts: Reyna, Duranville, Kobel, Ryerson

Injured: Meunier, Morey

Time and date: 8pm, Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Venue: Parc des Princes