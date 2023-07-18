40
30
16
44
9
33
32
46
48
20
43
22
49
1
4
26
2
11
31
47
29
38
7
18
50
15
14
23
24
13
45
10
25
3
8
5
35
34
21
37
39

Chelsea reveal USA tour squad with Wesley Fofana, Reece James and Romelu Lukaku among absentees

146 2 minutes read


C

helsea have revealed a 29-man travelling squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

The Blues are heading across the Atlantic for a busy summer trip that includes five matches in as many different cities, with new boss Mauricio Pochettino taking charge of the team for the first time against Wrexham in an FC Series clash in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Wednesday night.

That is followed by the inaugural Premier League Summer Series, in which Chelsea will face a trio of familiar opponents in Brighton (July 22), Newcastle (July 26) and Fulham (July 30) in Philadelphia, Atlanta and Landover respectively. The tour culminates in a meeting with Borussia Dortmund in Chicago on August 2.


Source link

146 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

England vs Portugal live stream: How can I watch Lionesses friendly for FREE on TV in UK today?

England vs Portugal live stream: How can I watch Lionesses friendly for FREE on TV in UK today?

Zim Cricket names squad to face Pakistan

Zim Cricket names squad to face Pakistan

Bale Nets Two As Spurs Thrash Burnley, Liverpool Blunt Blades To Stop Rot

Man City XI vs Manchester United: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for FA Cup final

Man City XI vs Manchester United: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for FA Cup final

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo