Crystal Palace vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

David Raya to make his debut tonight?

Not long until we find out if David Raya has ousted Aaron Ramsdale for a debut in goal for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has been discussing his decision to sign the goalkeeper to challenge Ramsdale, who had been sitting pretty as the Gunners No1.

He said: “To have two excellent goalkeepers is great – there’s nothing wrong with it. We have two great left-wingers and two great strikers and two great holding midfielders. We have Jorginho, Thomas and Declan and that is not a problem, and it should not be a problem.

“We want to be better every single day and to be better the environment has to change and be better. We tend to always be at a certain level because it’s in our nature – when you change the environment and the environment is to be 100 per cent every day, believe me, the level is going to increase.

“I’ve seen that close up with my own eyes with the players that we have now, compared to the players we had two years ago. If we want to be better, we have to create that environment.”