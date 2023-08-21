Crystal Palace vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

The Premier League weekend rounds off tonight as Arsenal make the short journey across the capital for a London derby with Crystal Palace. Both sides won their opening match of the campaign and know how big all three points in this clash could be for their season.
Palace and manager Roy Hodgson, still glowing after securing Michael Olise’s future, are out to end a run of one win in eight games against the Gunners, having been comfortably beaten twice in this fixture last season. The Eagles are still without new signing Matheus Franca and could name an unchanged team.
Mikel Arteta is hoping to have Oleksandr Zinchenko back in his line-up today as Arsenal begin life without injured new signing Jurrien Timber. The visitors will likely deem a win essential if they are to challenge for the title once again. Follow Crystal Palace vs Arsenal LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground!
Live updates
Oleksandr Zinchenko in the Arsenal squad
Arsenal appear to have Oleksandr Zinchenko back from injury after he was pictured entering the stadium a short while ago…
Team news coming up soon!
Arsenal out to stay hot against London rivals
David Raya to make his debut tonight?
Not long until we find out if David Raya has ousted Aaron Ramsdale for a debut in goal for Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta has been discussing his decision to sign the goalkeeper to challenge Ramsdale, who had been sitting pretty as the Gunners No1.
He said: “To have two excellent goalkeepers is great – there’s nothing wrong with it. We have two great left-wingers and two great strikers and two great holding midfielders. We have Jorginho, Thomas and Declan and that is not a problem, and it should not be a problem.
“We want to be better every single day and to be better the environment has to change and be better. We tend to always be at a certain level because it’s in our nature – when you change the environment and the environment is to be 100 per cent every day, believe me, the level is going to increase.
“I’ve seen that close up with my own eyes with the players that we have now, compared to the players we had two years ago. If we want to be better, we have to create that environment.”
Today’s destination: SE25
Roy’s relief
Roy Hodgson has admitted he was worried about Chelsea’s interest in Michael Olise, but hailed a “red letter day” for Crystal Palace after the winger signed a new contract.
“It’s the best possible news we could have,” the Palace boss said.
“I had been concerned. It’s always concerning when a club of Chelsea’s stature take interest in a player, and people will suggest that a move to them might be the best bet.
“I had always hoped that wouldn’t be the case and that Michael would realise that at such a young age his future here is very bright, and we can help him move very quickly on to another level.”
Read the full story
Crystal Palace check into Selhurst Park
Throwback: Arsenal put four past Palace in last meeting
Head-to-head record
Five of these teams’ last ten meetings have ended in a draw. In addition, Arsenal have three of the last five meetings.
Crystal Palace wins: 6
Draws: 16
Arsenal wins: 31
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Countdown to kick-off!
We’ve just under two hours to go until the action gets away in sunny south London.
Team news is expected around 7pm, if not a bit before, ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
