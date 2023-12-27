15
20
37
7
8
25
4
13
40
24
47
44
30
9
14
35
39
38
10
33
49
2
21
32
3
43
1
34
23
16
50
46
11
22
26
48
29
18
5
45
31

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

138 Less than a minute


The Blues must find a way to return to winning ways and lift the mood at Stamford Bridge


Source link

138 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

The 5 best FPL tips for Gameweek 14

The 5 best FPL tips for Gameweek 14

West Ham: David Moyes dubbed one of England’s best coaches by Fiorentina manager

West Ham: David Moyes dubbed one of England’s best coaches by Fiorentina manager

Ryan Sessegnon injury rules out summer transfer as clubs tracked Tottenham defender

Ryan Sessegnon injury rules out summer transfer as clubs tracked Tottenham defender

Benjamin Mendy: Ex-Manchester City footballer weeps as he is cleared of rape at retrial

Benjamin Mendy: Ex-Manchester City footballer weeps as he is cleared of rape at retrial

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo