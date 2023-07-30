Chelsea vs Fulham: Friendly prediction, team news, kick-off time, TV, live stream, h2h – preview today

C helsea face rivals Fulham in the last game of their respective Premier League Summer Series campaigns later today.

While not always the most convincing, the Blues remain unbeaten under Mauricio Pochettino’s watch in America as they get to grips with life under the Argentine.

They have beaten Brighton and drawn with Newcastle so far and now meet their local rivals.

The Cottagers have suffered a turbulent pre-season but with Marco Silva staying at the club, will feel confident of enjoying another strong top-flight campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Fulham is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off time later today on Sunday July 30, 2023.

FedEXField in Maryland will host.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Fulham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on the Sky Go website or app.

Chelsea vs Fulham team news

Pochettino largely has a full squad to work with as they try to impress their new boss. With a lack of options up front, the Blues are likely to continue with the impressive Nicolas Jackson. The Blues also hope to have Noni Madueke available.

For Fulham, Joao Palhinha is missing with a shoulder injury while Aleksandr Mitrovic will not be involved due to ongoing transfer speculation. He has, however, returned to training of late.

Chelsea v Fulham prediction

While the Blues struggled against their rivals last season, things look different now. These are early days of course but Jackson appears to have made an instant impact.

Chelsea to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 50

Draws: 27

Fulham wins: 12