Chelsea XI vs Burnley: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

Senegal striker Jackson answered his critics with the matchwinner against Brighton in the Carabao Cup in his last appearance, before his suspension for the subsequent win over Fulham allowed Broja to score on his first start of the campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino has talked up both strikers’ ability amid Chelsea’s much-publicised struggles in front of goal this season, with Christopher Nkunku injured and Broja only just back from a long-term issue.

The end of Jackson’s ban should make him the only of the Blues’ several absent players to return for the Burnley game.

Reece James is both suspended and injured, although he is not far off a return from a hamstring complaint after being spotted in training. Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile are also closing in on comebacks, although neither are expected to be available for this trip.

Read More

Malo Gusto is serving the last of a three-game ban so Marc Cucurella should continue at right-back.

Cole Palmer impressed in the win at Fulham, meaning he is likely to keep his place in attack. However, Mykhailo Mudryk is an injury doubt after coming off at half time with a quad muscle injury.

Moises Caicedo also picked up an issue at Craven Cottage but should be able to overcome bruising to his thigh.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Cucurella, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling

Injuries: Nkunku, James, Chilwell, Fofana, Lavia, Bettinelli, Badiashile, Chalobah

Doubts: Mudryk

Suspended: James, Gusto

Time and date: 3pm, Saturday October 7, 2023

Venue: Turf Moor