35
30
23
14
47
33
25
39
16
45
43
24
8
40
48
31
9
2
5
34
20
49
18
22
3
44
15
32
13
10
46
11
7
38
26
4
50
29
21
37
1

Chelsea XI vs Burnley: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

137 1 minute read


Senegal striker Jackson answered his critics with the matchwinner against Brighton in the Carabao Cup in his last appearance, before his suspension for the subsequent win over Fulham allowed Broja to score on his first start of the campaign.


Source link

137 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

The Ashes: Cabinet minister refuses to back Ben Stokes over Bairstow incident as she ducks question four times

The Ashes: Cabinet minister refuses to back Ben Stokes over Bairstow incident as she ducks question four times

Preview Of Lee McGregor’s European Bantamweight Title Challenge

Chelsea FC player ratings vs Brighton: Perfect Palmer purrs but Brighton fans rattle Sanchez in Carabao Cup win

Chelsea FC player ratings vs Brighton: Perfect Palmer purrs but Brighton fans rattle Sanchez in Carabao Cup win

Man Utd XI vs Lens: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, Hojlund debut and injury latest

Man Utd XI vs Lens: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, Hojlund debut and injury latest

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo