49
10
29
50
46
23
47
31
14
7
44
40
9
21
43
34
2
45
20
24
13
11
30
35
48
37
15
5
38
18
4
3
22
32
1
26
39
16
25
8
33

Chelsea XI vs Leeds: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for FA Cup

141 Less than a minute


The Blues have lost Christopher Nkunku to injury ahead of a massive cup match on Wednesday night


Source link

141 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Luton midfielder moves to National League side Woking in loan deal

Luton midfielder moves to National League side Woking in loan deal

Manchester United XI vs Crystal Palace: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Carabao Cup

Manchester United XI vs Crystal Palace: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Carabao Cup

Rasmus Hojlund shirt number confirmed alongside Man Utd deadline day signings

Rasmus Hojlund shirt number confirmed alongside Man Utd deadline day signings

Anthony Joshua knocks out Robert Helenius in brutal fashion to send Deontay Wilder warning

Anthony Joshua knocks out Robert Helenius in brutal fashion to send Deontay Wilder warning

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo