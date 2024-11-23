23
49
29
37
1
2
33
14
10
31
26
9
30
11
38
39
5
34
40
15
3
8
16
18
44
32
25
46
20
35
4
43
24
48
13
22
Chelsea XI vs Leicester: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Chelsea XI vs Leicester: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

2024-11-23Last Updated: 2024-11-23
340 Less than a minute


The Blues are sweating on a few fitness concerns as Enzo Maresca heads back to his former club


Source link

2024-11-23Last Updated: 2024-11-23
340 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Why Armando Broja's Fulham loan is win-win for both… and great for Chelsea

Why Armando Broja's Fulham loan is win-win for both… and great for Chelsea

2024-02-09
The ‘surreal’ rise of Newcastle’s Lewis Miley, the perfect student who faced PSG

The ‘surreal’ rise of Newcastle’s Lewis Miley, the perfect student who faced PSG

2023-12-07
Novak Djokovic tells Great Britain fans to 'shut up' following Serbia's Davis Cup victory

Novak Djokovic tells Great Britain fans to 'shut up' following Serbia's Davis Cup victory

2023-11-24
Key Targets For Each Team

Key Targets For Each Team

2021-03-12
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo