44
16
34
15
23
31
49
11
48
46
5
26
37
1
8
40
13
29
22
2
30
33
14
4
38
39
43
25
9
3
24
35
10
20
18
32
Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino admits he has not spoken to Todd Boehly in months

Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino admits he has not spoken to Todd Boehly in months

2024-04-26Last Updated: 2024-04-26
353 Less than a minute


The manager remains under significant pressure after another tough week


Source link

2024-04-26Last Updated: 2024-04-26
353 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Hatters boss hails Luton's 'unique' fans for giving him belief that Town can win their fight against relegation

Hatters boss hails Luton's 'unique' fans for giving him belief that Town can win their fight against relegation

2024-04-14
Arsenal XI vs Liverpool: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for FA Cup tie

Arsenal XI vs Liverpool: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for FA Cup tie

2024-01-07
Arsenal XI vs Liverpool: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Arsenal XI vs Liverpool: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

2023-12-21
Ruben Amorim: Liverpool 'agree three-year deal' with new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp

Ruben Amorim: Liverpool 'agree three-year deal' with new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp

2024-04-09
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo