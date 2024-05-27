Chelsea are about to sign one of Europe’s most astute and ruthless coaches

BILBAO — Sonia Bompastor gave a wry smile as she shot down all questions about her future. She had just presided over Lyon’s Champions League final defeat by Barcelona and did not want her departure to steal the show in Bilbao on Saturday evening.

Withholding an answer did not matter, though; her imminent move to Chelsea is one of football’s worst kept secrets.

Bompstor, 44 next week, has been selected to preside over the club’s new era as they begin life without Emma Hayes. Managers of Hayes’ calibre are few and far between and Bompastor has a mammoth task on her hands to try and not just match her feats, but also to exceed them.

Bompastor’s redeeming factor is that she has proven she can win in the Champions League: she lifted it as Lyon manager in 2022 and did so twice as a player. Hayes, on the other hand, never managed to get European success over the line.

Read Next

Bompastor’s trophy credentials do not tell the full story, either. There are not many managers with experience of dealing with the quantity of fixtures top teams have to participate in, nor are there many who for years have had to deal with managing so many great talents. Fewer still would have been in the mood for a change of scenery.

The fact Lyon were not entirely outclassed by Barcelona this weekend augurs well for Chelsea. They held the winners for over an hour, had chances they should have put away, and were unfazed by being forced to spend most of the game out of possession.

Chelsea beat Barça 2-1 away in the semi-finals last month, but their home leg – which they lost 2-0 – was the complete opposite of Lyon’s final performance. It was hard to separate the teams in Bilbao but not at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were completely overrun and out of ideas as they were unable to exert their usual control. Lyon simply persevered.

Bompastor’s Lyon are strong, but probably not as strong as Chelsea. Combine her tactical nous with their wealth of talent and it could result in a winning formula.

Yet it would be misplaced to assume her trophy cabinet means Chelsea will immediately fix their problems. At least in the short term, it could be damaging.

Hayes has taken nearly all her backroom staff to the United States and Bompastor will need to oversee a total rebuild. Even before you consider the change of style, that could be startling for the players.

The margins are always thin in the Women’s Super League and a period of adjustment could cause significant damage. Chelsea and Manchester City ended level on points last season having lost just three games – if it takes a while for Bompastor’s methodology to bed in, any potential defeats could shatter their hopes early on.

On paper, Lyon and Chelsea are similar: both often dominate their leagues, both go far in Europe. Lyon do not have to deal with a close, arduous league season and can afford to be sub-par in some domestic games. Nearly every WSL game is a potential banana skin for Chelsea, meanwhile.

The other clear difference comes not in tactics, but style of management. Bompastor’s success derives from her ruthlessness and that will be a stark departure from Hayes’ era.

Hayes is much more than a coach. She has orchestrated significant off-field improvements and is a constant spokesperson for women’s football. Her people-management skills are also impressive.

Bompastor does not have the same strengths, but she has a European crown. The question is whether Chelsea will be happy to deal with the adjustments and a period of transition for the sake of future success.

If they are, then the French manager could well lead a new dynasty – her triumphs both as a player and manager speak for themselves, as does her win percentage of over 85 per cent.

If not, then it may backfire. Chelsea have rolled the dice and it could be a shrewd decision. They will not want to have to think long about the alternatives.