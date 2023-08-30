Why isn’t Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon Carabao Cup game live on TV in UK?

The Blues welcome their London rivals to Stamford Bridge for the first time in their history as Mauricio Pochettino looks to avoid an early cupset in just his fourth game in charge.

Pochettino oversaw his first win last time out, a fairly routine 3-0 victory over newly promoted Luton Town, and will not want anything to impede on building momentum.

“I want to win the Carabao Cup, I want to win the FA Cup and I want to win the Premier League then see what happens,” Pochettino told reporters on Tuesday.

“I want to win [on Wednesday] and I want to win the cups and the Premier League. Every single competition is going to be a challenge for us and opportunity to win.”

However, only those at Stamford Bridge will be able to see the game unfold live.

It will not be shown live on TV as Sky Sports have not picked it for broadcast.

Instead, Doncaster Rovers vs Everton has got the nod with a cupset in mind given the Toffees’ woeful start to their own campaign.

No other UK broadcaster has League Cup rights, so TNT Sports are showing Champions League play-off action.

Highlights will be shown at 12.15am on Wednesday night, into Thursday morning, on ITV4.

You can nonetheless follow the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with Chelsea reporter Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge.