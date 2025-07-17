Chinese firm ignite storm | Business Times

KUDAKWASHE CHIBVURI

A Chinese-owned firm, Sunny Yi Feng, through its energy arm Sunny Jin Long has sparked public outcry over its move to construct a thermal power plant that residents describe as a health hazard and a threat to the environment.

Over 250 residents from Mwashuma Park, Norton, have since petitioned against the establishment of a thermal power plant pleading with Norton Town Council, Chegutu Rural District Council, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, and the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) to act and stop the construction.

The proposed facility is intended to be constructed within a five-kilometre radius of Lake Chivero and several local schools, raising significant health and environmental concerns.

Residents fear the potential hazards associated with emissions from the plant, which is slated to use washed coal for its operations.

“The risks to our health are too great,” residents said in their petition. “This plant could endanger our lives and those of our children.”

Residents are worried about pollutants such as sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides, which have been linked to serious health issues including respiratory conditions and heart disease.

“These emissions will not only affect us but will spread far beyond our community,” the residents warn.

“We are talking about long-term health consequences that could affect generations.”

The proposed thermal power plant would not only serve the local area but is also intended to supply power to a nearby mega fertilizer plant, which residents fear will compound the environmental risks.

The community is still reeling from similar proposals in Hwange, where residents successfully fought against the establishment of a coal plant due to comparable environmental concerns.

“We have seen what happens when these plants are built too close to residential areas,” another resident said.

However, the company, through their consultant on the issue, claimed that advanced technology will be used to mitigate some of these risks.

Residents remain sceptical and have vowed to fight on.

“This technology has never been used before, and while it might reduce risks, it won’t eliminate them,” a concerned resident said.

“We cannot be the guinea pigs for a project that has not been proven safe.”

The petition outlines numerous potential dangers, including increased cancer risks, neurological effects from heavy metals, and soil degradation from by-products like fly ash.

“If this plant goes ahead, we could see a spike in illnesses that we have never faced before,” the petition reads in part.

“The pollution would not only affect us but could also threaten the wildlife and the tourism that supports our economy,” warned a local activist.

“Lake Chivero is more than just a body of water; it’s a lifeline for our community.”

The petition also notes fears of property devaluation and noise pollution, which could disrupt the peace of the densely populated area.

“Imagine living next to a power plant. Our property values will plummet, and no one will want to invest in our community,” lamented another resident.

“We shouldn’t have to choose between our health and our homes.”

The community has rallied against the proposed plant, urging local authorities to reconsider the project and advocate instead for renewable energy solutions such as solar or hydro power.

“We understand the need for energy infrastructure, but it should not come at the cost of our health and safety. We must prioritize the health and safety of our community over industrial development.”

EMA Director General, Aaron Chigona acknowledged the issues raised in the petition.

In a letter seen by Business Times dated June 27, 2025 Chigona wrote: “We took note of the important concerns raised in your petition letter against the establishment of the 210MW thermal power plant near sensitive receptors.”

Chigona acknowledged the concerns of the residents but said all was above board.

“The agency will continue to monitor the project implementation through routine inspections and environmental audits as per our mandate,” he said.

Chigona added strict conditions have been set and will be strictly monitored.

But residents’ fears were not allayed.

“While we appreciate that conditions have been set, we are still concerned about enforcement and compliance,” a concerned resident said.

