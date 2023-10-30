Coca Cola Company rolls out Sprite campaign in Zim

BUSINESS REPORTER

The Coca-Cola Company has launched a new campaign in Zimbabwe called “Heat Happens” for one of its top brands, Sprite, to encourage people to remain cool under heated situations.

The initiative, is a global marketing campaign that targets Gen Z, the young generation aged between 12 and 35 years old.

The campaign aims to appeal to this audience by featuring humorous and relatable scenarios where people face physical or mental heat, such as waiting in long lines, losing Wi-Fi connection, or eating spicy food.

“ ‘Heat Happens’ invites fans to step back and enjoy a hit of refreshment with Sprite when faced with such situations. Gen Z is living in a world that’s more heated than ever before, physically and mentally, and look for ways to cool down and clear their mind” said Barry Otieno, Coca-Cola Marketing Manager Zimbabwe.

He added: “The ‘Heat happens’ seeks to give the consumer power to overcome, cool down in whatever they are going through and at the same time bringing in the elements of fun which work hand in hand with our belief as Sprite”.

The campaign is aimed at reminding people to stay cool in the face of unavoidable and potentially annoying moments that are part of daily life.

The heat happens rewards customers with the ability to cool down and ease their problems whether at home or on the go.

“Heat happens is not simply a tagline or a one-off campaign: It is a long-term brand philosophy and belief that will drive and guide marketing and communications across the Coca-Cola trademark,” Otieno said.

The campaign also introduces a new visual identity for Sprite, with a revamped logo and packaging design that emphasizes the brand’s natural flavours and sustainability commitment.

The Coca-Cola Company is the world’s largest total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories.

It has a portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta.

Coca-cola together with it’s bottling partners, it employs more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide.

Related