Costa Titch’s PR Manager Explains How The Cultural Appropriation Accusations Affected The Rapper. Award winning rapper Costa Titch had an impressive year in 2020 with the release of his debut album Made In Africa. The album featured an amazing list of diverse artists including AKA, DJ Maphorisa, Sjava and YoungstaCPT, but a lot of people had quite a bit to say about the album.

Zeus Omega recently appeared as a guest on the latest episode of the PopCast with Ms Cosmo and Scoop Makhathini. The brand strategist and image consultant spoke touched on the some of the artists he’s worked with and the artists who’s brand he’s been involved in growing.

When he mentioned he’s worked with Costa Titch, Ms Cosmo asked him why his PR team made the decision to decline interviews from the media after the cultural appropriation accusations on social media instead of facing the issue head on. Zeus explained how the accusations affected the rapper.

“It affected him in a very hectic way because this is a guy who grew up with black people, he lives with black people in his home right now and for people to say he’s culture appropriating was like damn. This is all I know, how am I appropriating the person that I am the colour of his skin is just different obviously.” He explained.

He then got to saying that the team just said they should continue with the brand work and getting more bookings.

In 2020 SA Rappers shared their opinions on the topic where Cassper mentioned that he vouches for Costa being a real one and as much as the conversation is important, he doesn’t think Costa should be the face for cultural appropriation.

The Big Hash commented on the matter saying that people were just looking for something to hate about him.

Watch the PopCast Episode here:

