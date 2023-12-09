5
46
35
15
47
32
25
8
45
29
40
11
37
33
10
18
9
1
16
2
31
4
20
39
34
43
30
26
21
3
23
13
38
49
24
44
14
7
48
22
50

Furious Roy Hodgson takes aim at Virgil van Dijk after Jordan Ayew sent off in Liverpool win

133 Less than a minute


Under-fire Eagles boss slams Reds captain over his role in costly dismissal at Selhurst Park


Source link

133 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

West Ham unveil new bubbles-inspired kit for 2023/24 season

West Ham unveil new bubbles-inspired kit for 2023/24 season

Marco Silva rejects £17m contract offer from Saudi Arabia to stay at Fulham

Marco Silva rejects £17m contract offer from Saudi Arabia to stay at Fulham

Charlton boss explains why he dropped Hatters loanee to the bench for two games

Charlton boss explains why he dropped Hatters loanee to the bench for two games

Remembering Joe Frazier – The Explosive Smokin’ Joe

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo