Crystal Palace vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Both London sides got off to winning ways last weekend, with Palace beating Sheffield United and Arsenal overcoming Nottingham Forest.

It was at Selhurst Park last season where the Gunners got their title bid up and running and Mikel Arteta has certainly strengthened since.

Roy Hodgson, however, has lost two key players and could yet see more depart.

Here’s everything you need to know..

Date, kick-off time and venue

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Monday August 21, 2023.

Selhurst Park in London will host.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 6.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal team news

Will Hughes and summer signing Matheus Franca are missing for Palace, along with Nathan Ferguson and Malcolm Ebiowei. Tyrick Mitchell is fit to play, while Jefferson Lerma should make his home debut.

Michael Olise may be staying despite intense rumours of a move to Chelsea but he remains out of action due to injury.

The Gunners will be without Jurrien Timber after he picked up an ACL injury on his League debut against Forest, while Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny are not expected to feature.

David Raya, meanwhile, could make his debut and Oleksandr Zinchenko is due to return “very soon”.

Raya is in line to make his debut for Arsenal / Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal weren’t at their best against Forest but should have enough against a Palace team in transition following the departure of Wilfried Zaha.

Arsenal to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Crystal Palace wins: 6

Draws: 16

Arsenal wins: 31

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal latest odds

Crystal Palace to win: 5/1

Draw: 3/1

Arsenal to win: 4/7

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.