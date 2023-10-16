7
18
49
40
46
37
5
45
44
11
30
1
34
15
10
25
29
14
32
23
21
39
43
13
20
16
24
35
9
3
48
4
38
8
50
22
31
47
2
26
33

Chelsea FC injury update: Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Reece James and Armanda Broja latest news and return dates

141 3 minutes read


T

here appeared to be light at the end of the injury tunnel for Chelsea but then the international break hit.

Romeo Lavia, Armando Broja, Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk have also suffered fitness scares over the past week and some players still have another game of international duty to come.


Source link

141 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Jurgen Klopp addresses Alexis Mac Allister best position as Liverpool ‘see Romeo Lavia bid rejected’

Jurgen Klopp addresses Alexis Mac Allister best position as Liverpool ‘see Romeo Lavia bid rejected’

New Zealand Vs Australia T20 Live Stream Reddit Online Free

Pochettino press conference LIVE! Latest updates as Chelsea boss faces media for first time

Pochettino press conference LIVE! Latest updates as Chelsea boss faces media for first time

Inter Milan XI vs Man City: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Champions League final

Inter Milan XI vs Man City: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Champions League final

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo