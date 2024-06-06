December Streets Team Up With Young DLC – Dynamic South African band, December Streets have teamed up with esteemed Zimbabwean dance producer, Young DLC. This, for a remix of their latest hit single, ‘GHOSTS’.

The original version of the single offered a glimpse into the band’s ever-evolving sound. “I’ve known and worked with Young DLC for many years,” says lead vocalist, Tristan Coetzee. “He’s one of the brightest talents in the African music industry with immense experience in the Dance/EDM genre. I knew he would be the ideal match to take the song to a new, unexplored level!”

Listen to ‘GHOSTS (Young DLC Remix)’ here

When asked about the experience of working on the remix, Tristan shared, “It was amazing. With DLC living in Zimbabwe, we’d exchange ideas back and forth. This happened a few times until we landed on the final product.”

As ‘five mates living their wildest musical dreams,’ which has propelled them through a journey of creative exploration, the band continues their dream with each release. They continue their sonic exploration into a less pop soundscape, which the band is typically known for, and branching out to do a remix like this is a big part of their exploration.

Known for crafting music that resonates on a deeply relatable level, the band’s ability to connect with listeners is a big part of their continued success in the music industry. In a world hungry for authenticity, December Streets remains a beacon of creativity, captivating hearts and minds on a journey that shows no signs of slowing down.

‘GHOSTS (Young DLC Remix)’ is available now on all major streaming platforms.

About December Streets

December Streets, the dynamic South African indie band, has gained global recognition for their evolving sound. This with chart-topping singles, and energetic live performances.

Picture December Streets as ‘five friends living their wildest musical dreams,’ propelling them from Cape Town to international stages. Their charisma and eclectic melodies tell a story of sonic innovation. Heartfelt lyricism, creating a narrative that resonates deeply with fans.

Known for their relatable music, December Streets remains a beacon of creativity in a world hungry for authenticity, ensuring their lasting impact as a powerhouse in the music industry.

